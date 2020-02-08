Yes there were snow flurries in the forecast for Harris County, Georgia Friday

The Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted the Pink Goes Red health expo. The event featured several local organizations and fitness activities. Free health screenings were also provided.

The ladies say this is just one of their impact days where they plan to promote heart health and fight against heart disease for women. Shawnie Demines helped plan the event. She says she hopes everyone walks out feeling inspired to focus more on having a healthy heart.