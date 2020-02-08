Yes there were snow flurries in the forecast for Harris County, Georgia Friday

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Freddie Stowers showing us all a little love and gratitude through an expression of art
The Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. goes Red for Heart Health month
Local organization ‘SONG’ launches community forum on voters education in jails
Young men and women with special needs celebrate a Night to Shine
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Al Pogue named defensive assistant coach at Auburn
Top Stories
Athletes Of The Week: Central Talbotton
National Signing Day 2020: East Alabama High Schools
National Signing Day 2020: West Georgia
Ole Miss: No offer extended to Northwood player who signed commitment letter
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Freddie Stowers showing us all a little love and gratitude through an expression of art
Young men and women with special needs celebrate a Night to Shine
Columbus Health Department offering new course for new fathers
Dimon Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
Yes there were snow flurries in the forecast for Harris County, Georgia Friday
News
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Feb 7, 2020 / 10:48 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2020 / 10:50 PM EST
Recent Updates
Clipped by a Clipper and another shot of rain and then the sun returns
FRIDAY: Rain, clouds move out by afternoon, but still remaining cool
ALL CLEAR: The forecast still cold and wet tonight, clearing Friday
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely this morning and early afternoon
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain with severe threat increasing around 4AM-2PM
Flash Flood Watch: 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible tonight through early Friday morning.
WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday-Thursday prolonged heavy rainfall and a threat for severe storms
Mild today, Weather Aware Wednesday and Thursday
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Chinese middle school students stuck in Georgia amid Coronavirus concerns
A close call car accident caught on camera
Proposed quarry threatens Storybook’s sanctuary for children with special needs
Simple message with profound meaning becoming Smiths Station’s mantra
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills
Don't Miss
First Lady Marty Kemp works to combat human trafficking in Georgia
Chinese middle school students stuck in Georgia amid Coronavirus concerns
Carjacking suspect charged in crime spree across Alabama and Georgia
Flags to be lowered across Alabama in honor of fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear
Fallen Alabama officer Nick O’Rear’s funeral arrangements announced
Columbus Health Department offering new course for new fathers
Escaped Muscogee inmate John Lloyd Pollock captured in Augusta
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Chinese middle school students stuck in Georgia amid Coronavirus concerns
A close call car accident caught on camera
Proposed quarry threatens Storybook’s sanctuary for children with special needs
Simple message with profound meaning becoming Smiths Station’s mantra
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills