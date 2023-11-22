AUSTIN (KXAN)— Chante Wright-Haywood thought she saw a neighborhood kid out of the corner of her eye, approaching her toddler CJ as they headed out the door to go to day care and work.

She quickly realized this wasn’t the case, as she heard her son scream and fall to the ground.

Video from home security doorbell camera shows dogs approaching a 2-year-old child. (Courtesy: Chante Wright-Haywood)

It was a horrific moment as a random dog pounced on her 2-year-old.

The incident was captured on their doorbell camera.

In the video, you hear Wright-Haywood screaming as she fought off the dog and ran her child back toward their home as he also screamed and cried.

The dog wouldn’t leave them alone.

“Open the door!” Wright-Haywood can be heard screaming.

The stray shattered a plant pot, jumped up toward them, and even snapped at Wright-Haywood, snatching her coffee cup as she continued to kick the dog.

“No!,” you can hear her yell.

When she finally got her son inside to safety, the fight wasn’t over.

“You can hear like that snapping, trying to get to him [my son],” she said. “My daughter was able to open the door, and I just kind of pushed him in…the dog was trying to get into the house.”

The dog clawed at the door from the outside.

Chante Wright-Haywood and her son smile during an interview. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Photos show damage to east Austin home. (Courtesy: Chante Wright-Haywood) Photos show damage to east Austin home. (Courtesy: Chante Wright-Haywood) Photos show damage to east Austin home. (Courtesy: Chante Wright-Haywood)



“The dog actually broke the door hinges off of the (door) frame..,” Wright-Haywood said. “Me and the kids were putting all our body weight on the door to hold the door close to keep the dog out while I’m calling police and EMS to come.”

CJ walked away with a small bite. Wright-Haywood said she and other people who live in the neighborhood worried for their safety with leash-less dogs and strays wandering the area often.

“We have an issue with people just coming in dropping dogs off, they don’t want the dog anymore,” Wright-Haywood said.

CJ is better now, but shaken up a day after celebrating his second birthday.

Chante Wright-Haywood and her son smile during an interview. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

His mom hopes they never have to go through this again.

“I really just wanted people to take responsibility for their animals,” Wright-Haywood said.

According to Wright-Haywood, Animal Control did show up after the attack and took the dog into its custody.