COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas is just a few days away, and airlines are bracing for impact as holiday travel begins.

Columbus Airport Director Amber Clark tells WRBL that they are expecting an increased number of flyers this year compared to last. This is due to the increase in the size of the aircraft now able to fit 76 guest.

Columbus Airport offers connecting Delta flights to the Atlanta airport. Flyers have the convenience of bypassing TSA and heading straight to their terminal. For travelers that have to go through TSA, Clark advises arriving early in case of any delays.

Clark went on to share these tips on how to make your holiday travel as smooth as possible.

“You want to make sure that you have enough time to check your bag before you get on the flight, as well as when you’re going through our TSA screening. Make sure that your food and water are outside of your bag. That helps expedite the process,” Clark.

If you are traveling with gifts, airlines are asking they be unwrapped to avoid TSA unwrapping them in case they need to be inspected.