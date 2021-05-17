 

Young boy reportedly attacked by wild animal in Ohio

News

The child's grandfather called the dog warden's office to report what had happened

by: Nadine Grimley,

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A young boy is recovering from an apparent attack by a wild animal last week in Warren Township, Ohio.

The 4-year-old boy is alright after he was bitten by what’s believed to be a coyote.

The attack happened late morning on May 11 at a property off North Park Avenue.

The child’s grandfather called the dog warden’s office to report what had happened.

Chief dog warden Deidre Brister said the man told them he was going to grab a bike for the child when the animal came out of nowhere.

“He turned his head to unlock the door and that’s when the animal attacked his son or grandson and he said he yelled at it and it let go and took off,” Brister said.

They then set a trap since the man initially thought it was a stray dog, but it returned a few days later.

“He starts describing it to me and he says he also has coyotes around so I told him I think it’s a coyote, that it’s not a stray because he said it had a long nose, kinda mangy looking,” Brister said.

“When it comes to people conflicts, usually, there isn’t that many unless maybe they’re sick or maybe they can’t find food and they’re getting desperate,” said Brian Adkins, with Brian’s Wildlife Control.

Adkins is a licensed wildlife control operator in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. He says coyotes are more visible this time of year since the males are hunting food for themselves, their mates and pups.

He says people, especially pet owners, should keep an eye out.

“You always want to keep an eye on your pets and just don’t let them go out on their own, you know, you just gotta be cautious,” Adkins said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 63°

Tuesday

84° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 84° 63°

Wednesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 63°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 90° 63°

Saturday

93° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 93° 65°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
82°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
82°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss