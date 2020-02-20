Young Guns: 13-year-old charged with multiple armed robberies in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A young teen is facing a slew of felony charges after Opelika police believe at just 13-years-old he was armed with a gun when he allegedly committed several robberies.

The teen was arrested Tuesday, February 18th after investigators identified him as an accomplice in several criminal incidents from December, January, and February.

The teen is facing Robbery, First Degree, of the Murf-Mart located at 1001 Frederick Avenue on December 15th.

He’s also charged with Receiving Stolen Property, First Degree, in reference to a stolen car taken from the 3300 block of 3rd Avenue on January 6th.

He’s facing another Robbery, First Degree, of the Grub Mart located at 1803 Lafayette Parkway on January 31st.

He also faces Theft of Property, First Degree, in reference to a stolen car taken from the 1000 block of Frederick Road on February 6th.

It’s possible the 13-year-old may be charged with other crimes.

Investigators say the cases have been forwarded to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Meanwhile, detectives say the cases are ongoing as they work to positively identifying any and all accomplices.