AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter.

Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North Donahue.

A person of interest has been identified but is not in custody.

Meanwhile, the victim was airlifted to another hospital for treatment. She is in serious, but stable condition at last check.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.