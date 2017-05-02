Your home could be making you sick

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Debris, fecal matter, dust mites, these don’t convey a good night’s sleep do they? Unfortunately the bedroom is one of the places in your home that could be making you sick.

One study on the most contaminated objects in the home found over 340 different bacteria on 30 different objects.

We went along on a home inspection with a Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with the UGA Cooperative Extension Service. She was looking for places where bacteria and germs could be lurking. In addition to the bedroom, the bathroom is a problem area, especially the showerhead.

“Just imagine, if you have a lot of bad substances up in your shower head and it’s coming on your face, that’s not a great combination and you see why it’ll make you sick,” said Rhea Bentley of the UGA Cooperative Extension Service in Columbus.

Bentley offers some tips to reduce your chance of becoming ill: Clean bed linens at least once a week

Vacuum creases of mattress and spray with Lysol

Wash bath mat in hot water twice a month.

Use 1 cup of water to a gallon of bleach to clean mold.

Use a vinegar and water or bleach and water solution to clean shower head

Change air conditioning/heating filter every season

