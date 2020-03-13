After statewide conference call, Georgia moves forward with March 24 election

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Georgia elections officials are moving forward with the scheduled March 24 presidential preference primary, according to Muscogee County Director of Elections Nancy Boren.

Officials from the Secretary of State’s office held a conference call Friday morning with elections officials across the state. Boren was on that call.

“This is an evolving situation,” Boren tells News 3.

Voters started going to the polls two weeks ago. There is one more week of advance voting, then the election will be held on March 24. So far, about 5,000 people in Columbus have cast ballots and another 1,000 ballots have been mailed out, Boren says.

“One of the issues is that some counties have polling places in schools and some of those schools are closing,” Boren said.

She pointed to Cobb County, which has 39 polling precincts in schools.

Some counties, like Muscogee, have special elections in addition to the presidential primaries. Columbus voters are also deciding a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education.

Under Georgia law, if a state of emergency or disaster area is declared by the governor or a federal agency, an election can be postponed for up to 45 days.

Louisiana canceled its April presidential primary on Friday. Voting in that election had not started.