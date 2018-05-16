AL gubernatorial candidate Tommy Battle holds press conference to ‘address recent developments’

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor of Huntsville and candidate for governor of Alabama Tommy Battle held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Homewood to address “recent developments” in the 2018 election.

“We’re hear to talk, given the events that have happened over the last 24 hours,” Battle said, opening the press conference. “We live in a great state and we want to change the conversation.”

Tuesday, fellow Republican candidate for governor Scott Dawson held a press conference calling into question the state-allocated funding of an LGBTQ organization, Free2Be, claiming that Ivey’s administration had betrayed the state’s values by providing the funding.

Following that press conference, Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign spokesperson responded, “This is utter nonsense. Governor Ivey does not support the values pushed by this organization. Scott Dawson is intentionally misleading the public for political gain. A quick Google search would have revealed the facts for Dawson…the federal government mandated to Alabama how this money was to be spent starting in mid-2014.”

Later Tuesday evening, Alabama lawmaker Patricia Todd, the state’s only openly gay lawmaker, D-Birmingham, posted on social media about rumors she reportedly had heard, alleging that Gov. Ivey has led a gay lifestyle. Ivey’s campaign spokesperson issued this statement to our capitol reporter Reshad Hudson:

“This is a disgusting lie being pushed by a paid liberal political hack. There is absolutely no truth to it.”

Battle said in his Wednesday press conference that he wants to return the conversation to the state of Alabama.

“We want to go back to that conversation about our great state, the great state of Alabama,” Battle continued at the Wednesday press conference. “I decided to run for governor of the state of Alabama because I thought we could do better. I believe that with the right leadership, we can implement a vision and even develop a plan that makes Alabama a better place.”

