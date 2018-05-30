Alabama Democratic gubernatorial candidates square off in debate ahead of 2018 primary

The five candidates vying to be Alabama’s next Democratic candidate for governor took the stage on Wednesday for their final debate ahead of next Tuesday’s primary.

The event was scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Alabama Boys State in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, Former Alabama State Rep James C. Fields, Jr., activist Chris Countryman, and Doug “New Blue” Smith took the stage to talk over the issues.

This was the second debate that Alabama Boys State has held in the Morgan Hall Auditorium on the University of Alabama campus after Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial debate.