Alabama GOP gubernatorial candidates debate ahead of 2018 primary election

UPDATE 8 PM: That concludes the livestream of the final GOP gubernatorial debate before Alabama’s 2018 primary election on June 5. Join us tomorrow night for the Democratic gubernatorial debate livestream, and watch the evening news for a recap of the debate.

UPDATE 7 PM: Minutes before the debate began, organizers informed the media that GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Dawson would not attend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NEXSTAR) — The stage is set for the three Republican gubernatorial challengers to debate one last time before Alabamians head to the polls next Tuesday.

Alabama Boys State is hosting two debates in the week leading up to Alabama’s 2018 Primary Election, and you can watch them live right here.

The GOP gubernatorial candidate debate is set for Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7 p.m. GOP candidates Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle, Sen. Bill Hightower and evangelist Scott Dawson accepted. Governor Kay Ivey declined the invitation, citing a scheduling conflict.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate is set for Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7 p.m. Both debates will be held at the Morgan Hall Auditorium on the University of Alabama campus.

Watch live below starting at 7 p.m.