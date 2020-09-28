All Politics Are Local: Trump announces SCOTUS pick, healthcare points and latest tax returns revelation

Your Local Election HQ

by: Jon Dowding

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news from the last week.

A lot of the buzz in Washington has centered around the White House in recent days.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a story detailing the President’s tax returns. Meyer tells us how lawmakers are reacting after the news broke.

President Trump also announced his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

The administration also detailed a new healthcare plan that Democrats criticize for its lack of clarity.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.

