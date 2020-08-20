DNC Debrief: America to hear from Joe Biden tonight

(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday’s DNC Debrief: America gets to hear from Joe Biden tonight, and last night his running-mate, Kamala Harris was in the spotlight.

The impression Harris made on one of the nation’s leading vice presidency experts and the other historic running-mate he compared her to.

Plus, we head to one of the biggest battleground states in the country.

A rising star among the party explains what needs to be done to make sure the lone star state votes blue this November.

Watch live at 3:30 EST/ 2:30 pm CST.

