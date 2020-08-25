East Alabama voters casting their ballots

ALABAMA (WRBL) – On Tuesday, many cities and towns across the state—and in East Alabama—will hold their elections.

Voters are casting their ballots Phenix City, Opelika, Smiths Station, Eufaula, LaFayette, Valley, and Lanett.

Phenix City residents are voting on the first elected school board for the city.

Opelika voters are casting their ballots in the city’s mayoral race. Incumbent Mayor Gary Fuller and city council member member Tiffany Gibson-Pitts are running in the hotly contested race.

Eufaula voters are also casting their ballots in a mayoral race. Three candidates are vying in race: incumbent Mayor Jack Tibb, Sara Hamm, and Reverend L.C. Green. 

Voters in Lafayette are casting their votes in a mayoral race. Incumbent Mayor Barry Moody, Anna Troxell, Brandon Brooks, and Kenneth Vines are all running.

Two candidates are running in Lanett’s mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Kyle McCoy and
Stanley Roberts

