Elderly and disabled voters receive assistance at the polls

When the lines are long at the polls, certain voters are allowed to just walk right to the front.

Under a Georgia Law, anyone over the age of 75 or with a disability can skip right to the front of the line with no questions asked at any poll location.

There are also volunteers at several poll locations that are helping to make the voting process go as smoothly as possible for the disabled and elderly. Nancy Boren with the Muscogee county Elections and Registrations office says their office also came up with a plan to make the process more efficient by adding a fast pass line.

“At the Trade Center, we have what we call a fast pass where disabled voters can move to the left and be processed quickly and go straight to the units we have set up for them. The other voters go to the right. We’re going to have that at the city ice rink also,” Boren said.

This allows elderly and disabled voters to go through the process without having to wait in long lines.

“My mom actually brought some lawn chairs for us to sit out here so it was pretty easy when we just literally just skipped through the whole line. Nobody felt no type of way so it was pretty easy. It made it a lot easier than I thought it was going to be actually we thought we were going to be in here for hours,” Julisa Hatchett said.

Hatchett showed up to the polls on crutches with her mom. She says she did not vote in the past couple of elections, but she wasn’t going to let crutches stop her from voting this election.