Georgia reminding voters absentee ballots due by 7 p.m. Election Day

ATLANTA (WRBL)- The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind you to drop off your absentee ballot before polls close tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Nearly four million Georgians have already voted early over the last three weeks. That’s a 63- percent increase compared to the 2016 elections.

Here’s some other voting information offered by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

WHEN CAN VOTES BE COUNTED?

Counties can scan absentee ballots two weeks after receiving them.

Counties can only ‘count/tabulate’ after polls close on Election Day.

WHY DO SOME POLLING PRECINCTS HAVE LONGER LINES?

Early voting locations traditionally have not gotten such a high turnout.

Long lines are because of the sheer volume of people showing up before precincts open.

Newer poll workers because of the pandemic may take time.

Social distancing means fewer machines at polling places.

Nearly four million of the seven million have cast ballots.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE ELCTION RESULTS?

All 159 counties in Georgia have until Friday, November 13 to certify election results.

Results that come in on election night from the website are unofficial.

The Secretary of State’ Office releases official results on Friday, November 20 .

the governor will then sign and accept the results on Saturday, November 21, the Secretary of State’s Office will update preliminary results on its website as numbers trickle in on Tuesday, November 3.

WHAT HAPPENS IN CASE OF A RUN-OFF ELECTION?