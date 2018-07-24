Gov. Kay Ivey responds to Walt Maddox’s request for debate: ‘Walt Maddox should be debating himself’

(WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey, leaving the question of a gubernatorial debate still up in the air, responded to Walt Maddox’s letter requesting a debate in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement from Gov. Ivey’s campaign read:

Walt Maddox refuses to say if he supports Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, it’s impossible to get a straight answer from him on gun rights, and he’s all over the map on abortion. It seems the person Walt Maddox should be debating is himself.