Ivey spokesperson says ‘no truth’ to gay lifestyle rumors posted by AL lawmaker

Governor Kay Ivey’s spokesperson has released a statement after an Alabama lawmaker posted rumors they had reportedly heard about the governor’s sexuality.

Rep. Patricia Todd, who has served as the District 54 representative since 2006, made the same post on her Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday evening, alleging she had heard Ivey once lived with a girlfriend who she moved out of the house after becoming governor.

About an hour after Todd made the post, Ivey’s spokesperson issued the following statement to CBS 42 News’s Reshad Hudson:

This is a disgusting lie being pushed by a paid liberal political hack. There is absolutely no truth to it.

Todd, the first openly gay elected official in Alabama’s history, announced that she was not seeking re-election in January.

CBS 42 News has attempted to reach out to Todd for a response, but has not heard back at this time.