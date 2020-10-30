Live: Pres. Trump, Biden to campaign across the Midwest Friday

Your Local Election HQ

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to appeal to voters at campaign events across the Midwest Friday.

More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

Trump is scheduled to speak at rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota Friday. Biden is set to hold campaign events in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

NewsNation will live stream both Trump and Biden’s events from Wisconsin. Trump will attend a rally in Green Bay Friday afternoon and Biden will deliver remarks on voting in Milwaukee Friday evening.

NewsNation will have a recap of all the campaign events Friday night at 8/7c. Use the WGN America channel finder to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 51°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 67° 51°

Saturday

70° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 70° 56°

Sunday

74° / 40°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 74° 40°

Monday

62° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 50°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories