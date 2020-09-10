VP Mike Pence addresses cadets at Virginia Military Institute

by: Char'Nese Turner

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris both have campaign events Thursday.

Pence delivered remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

The school said in a news release that Pence would be joined by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who graduated from VMI in 1996.

You can watch Pence’s full remarks in the player above.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Florida Thursday.

Harris will host a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

President Donald Trump also held a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

