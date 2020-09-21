On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Trump in Ohio

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are back on the campaign trail Monday.

Biden is in Wisconsin and delievered remarks in Manitowoc Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Trump is in Ohio where he has two events. He’ll deliver remarks at a virtual event “Fighting for The Great American Worker” in Vandalia, Ohio at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Later in the evening, he’ll host a “Great American Comeback Event” in Swanton Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. NewsNation is efforting live streams of these events.

