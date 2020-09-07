Trump, Biden to deliver Labor Day remarks as running mates visit Wisconsin

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both deliver Labor Day speeches as their running mates campaign in Wisconsin.

Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he plans to hold a news conference at the White House.

“Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT,” Trump wrote.

Biden will speak in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Monday afternoon. He’s scheduled to meet with the head of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

According to details shared first with The Associated Press, the Biden campaign plans to announce three union endorsements: the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are spending Labor Day campaigning in Wisconsin. Harris will meet with union workers and Black business owners in Milwaukee, while Pence is slated to tour an energy facility in La Crosse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

