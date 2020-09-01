While Republican Senate candidates go on attack, their supporters more careful in their comments

The crowded Georgia Senate special primary that pits two prominent Republicans in a bi-partisian race stopped in Columbus in the last week.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins have rallied support locally.

But they pulled no punches when talking about each other.

“It is critical that Georgians understand he’s a lying career politician who says one thing and does another,” Loeffler said of Collins on Tuesday.

“I would differ that Senator Loeffler and I have the same views,” Collins said of Loeffler last Friday. “It’s the views she has now as opposed to the views she had a year ago.”

The way these campaigns are being run leads to a burning question.

Is the Loeffler-Collins dispute dividing the Republicans in a way that’s going to be detrimental?

Congressman Drew Ferguson says no.

“This is a primary process,” Ferguson said. “And this is something we have to work through.”

Collins and Loeffler are both selling themselves as allies of President Trump, though he has not endorsed in the race.

While the candidates are on the attack, their supporters are careful in their words.

Ferguson supports his House colleague Collins. Rev. Raphael Warnock is spending considerable money to position himself to be the leading Democrat in a field that has more than 20 candidates.

“I will take either one of those and either one of those is a better candidate than Mr. Warnock is,” Ferguson said.

And that’s a common theme from those Republicans that support Loeffler — as well.

“When we are in a fight with each other, it’s tough but when it’s over we are good at dusting ourselves off,” said State Sen. Randy Robertson, who was at the Loeffler event Tuesday. “We don’t ever get down in the gutter. And so I think once this is over, whatever happens, we are going to line up behind our candidate and we are going to run hard.”

The Columbus events the candidates held were very different. Loeffler had about 50 supporters at a local restaurant Tuesday morning. Collins was here on Friday at the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and about a dozen supporters showed up as the conversation was aired on Zoom.

Republican State Rep. Vance Smith attended the Loeffler event and said he supported her from the time Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to fill the seat vacated by longtime Sen. Johnny Isakson. But he uses a different tact when asked about Collins, a U.S. representative.

“I don’t want to see us lose the seniority we have in the house and go over to the Senate and have no seniority,” Smith said “I just think the best move for the state of Georgia is for Kelly to be the senator from our state.

Attorney General Chris Carr backs Loeffler, but he was not bad mouthing Collins.

“First of all we are fortunate that we have two great Republican candidates,” Carr said. “Campaigns are tough, but at the end of the day everybody’s got to come together.”