Zapping tumors with protons

ORLANDO, Fla. – Emory University’s Winship Cancer Center is building a Proton therapy center in Atlanta. The technology is used to treat hard to reach tumors.

The UF Health Cancer Center in Orlando is already using proton therapy. UF uses a massive, 3-story, 200,000 pound machine that zaps tumors that are only a few centimeters wide. It speeds up protons to 402-million miles per hour, then beams them into tumor cells.

“And the energy that we give them determines the depth to which they penetrate the body and at which depth they release their energy,” said Dr. Naren Ramakrishna of UF Health Cancer Center-Orlando Health.

There are only about 60 of these proton therapy machines in the world.