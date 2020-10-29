Zeta moves out; cooler weather arrives tonight

Conditions are finally approving across the region this morning as Zeta made a quick entrance and an even quicker exit. We do remain mild at least through this afternoon until a cold front arrives to usher in some much colder air behind it.

Temperatures by Friday morning will be on the cool side with many areas in the low 50s with some outlying areas getting into the upper 40s. These cool temperatures will remain for in place for the weekend for Halloween on Saturday.

A few clouds build in Sunday, but believe the rain chances do hold off as another frontal boundary moves through the southeast on Sunday. This boundary will help reinforce cooler air for the start of November and next week.