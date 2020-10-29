Zeta moves out; cooler weather arrives tonight

Conditions are finally approving across the region this morning as Zeta made a quick entrance and an even quicker exit. We do remain mild at least through this afternoon until a cold front arrives to usher in some much colder air behind it.

Temperatures by Friday morning will be on the cool side with many areas in the low 50s with some outlying areas getting into the upper 40s. These cool temperatures will remain for in place for the weekend for Halloween on Saturday.

A few clouds build in Sunday, but believe the rain chances do hold off as another frontal boundary moves through the southeast on Sunday. This boundary will help reinforce cooler air for the start of November and next week.

Thursday

79° / 51°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 79° 51°

Friday

68° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 57°

Sunday

73° / 42°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 73° 42°

Monday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Tuesday

67° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 46°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 51°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

