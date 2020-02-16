Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated celebrates 100 years of service with library exhibit

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The Epsilon ETA Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta is celebrating its history with a special exhibit during Black History Month.

The exhibit is called “Embracing our History Centennial and Beyond,” and is located at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.

Visitors can find historic artifacts, and pictures featuring women in the sorority who have strong roots in Columbus.

The exhibit also shows the rich history associated with the first principal of G.W. Carver High and the 19th International President of Zeta Phi Beta.

News 3 spoke with the chapters Historian who says the display is helping to celebrate 100 years of service in the community.

“This is part of our Centennial celebration and part of our plan is to have exhibited throughout the country and internationally. It was a labor of love we worked since September of a committee of about 5 or 6 of us and we walked through the steps of developing the exhibit. This was something that’s never been done before,” says Jean Jones, Epsilon ETA Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Historian.

Guests can find the exhibit in the library’s genealogy department. The last day to visit the exhibit is February 29th during the library’s normal business hours.