Zoo Atlanta holding naming contest for baby hawk

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – One of the newest members of the Zoo Atlanta family needs a name and the zoo is holding a contest to name it.

The zoo recently welcomed a four-month-old Harris hawk into the mix. Now, they are giving children the chance to get creative with “The Name the Harris Hawk Contest”.

The contest is open to kids 13 and under.

To compete, kids need to write their own original stories, featuring a member of the Harris hawk species as the main character.

Native to the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico, Harris hawks are known as the “wolves of the sky” for their habit of hunting in groups. While the species is not currently threatened in the wild, the hawks face habitat destruction, habitat disruption, and threats from power lines.

The Name the Harris Hawk Contest opens Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, and story submissions will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The winner will be announced March 1, 2022.

To enter, children or their parents and guardians should email their stories to harrishawk@zooatlanta.org. Illustrations are encouraged but are not required.

The winner will receive four general admissions and an exclusive encounter with an ambassador bird at Zoo Atlanta.