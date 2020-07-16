Atlanta Falcons Announce New Rules To Fans For 2020 Season

We hope this letter finds you and your loved ones safe and healthy. First and foremost, we thank you for the patience and support you have shown our organization over the last few months as we’ve continued to navigate the difficult effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our sport and in our communities. This challenge has led us to find new and innovative ways to connect, support and engage with our most important fans, our Falcons Season Ticket Members. We thank you for your continued loyalty as we work through this process.



You, our members have been and will remain our top priority. Over the past few months, our facilities and operations teams have been working diligently with both local and national health and safety organizations as well as other organizations around the world to determine best practices for keeping our fans and staff safe. I’m very proud to share that the care we take at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been studied and utilized across our industry and I can assure you that Mercedes-Benz Stadium continues to be the premiere sports and entertainment venue in the world.



As I’m sure you understand, the game-day experience this season will be different from what you’ve come to expect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As we have been preparing for the opportunity to play in front of fans, the NFL and government regulations are requiring changes in game-day operations. Some expected changes include, but are not limited to limited capacity seating, mandatory face coverings, the absence of pre-game and halftime activities and other measures to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and you, our fans.We understand this pandemic has impacted our members in many ways, and we want to ensure you are afforded the opportunity to do what’s best for you and your family during this time. Therefore, we are providing the following options to PSL owners:Credit for any funds already paid toward your 2020 season tickets will remain on account to either purchase tickets to select 2020 home games, pay off PSL installments, or can be rolled over to cover costs associated with the purchase of 2021 season tickets.Should you choose to keep your season ticket credit on account and are current on your 2020 payment obligations, your 2021 season ticket pricing will be flat (based off your 2020 ten game plan) regardless of whether you attend any 2020 home games.If you are interested in pursuing an alternative solution such as a refund, please reach out to your service representative and we will work with you directly on the best solution for you.Additionally, we will provide members who are paying their annual PSL installments an option to extend their PSL payment terms by one year by deferring either their 2020 or 2021 PSL payment.Whether or not you elect to attend home games during the 2020 season, your contractual season ticket seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season.For those who are interested in attending home games for the 2020 season, we will be distributing a survey to determine which home games you’d like to attend. Based on those survey results, we will hold a drawing allowing members an opportunity to attend select home games if that is ultimately allowed by the NFL and local authorities amid the current circumstances around each game.



Next week, you will receive more information about these financial options, game selection process, request of tickets and additional health and safety measures that will be implemented for the 2020 season.



We truly appreciate your continued support and understanding during these very unusual circumstances and are committed to creating the best possible game-day experience for you and your family.



Thank You and RISE UP!