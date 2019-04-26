Crowds flock to NFL Draft fan experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just across the Cumberland River, NFL fans flocked to Nissan Stadium for the first day of the NFL Draft Fan Experience.

For the little ones, like Garyson Cantrell, it’s feeling like an NFL star at the combine corner.

“He has been talking about it since they announced they were going to be here so we’re down here today and tomorrow,” said Cantrell’s mother.

Adults like Chad Davidson, also took part in the fun, while proudly showing their team’s colors.

“It goes to every football game I go to and it comes to here too,” said Davidson, wearing his decked out custom Jets jacket.

Albert Robinson came with his friends.

“I want to get an autograph form Eddie George,” said Robinson.

They’re tight knit, but among them, a Bucks fan.

“I can’t have Eddie george on my jersey!” said Holmes.

Aside from autographs, the Fan Experience also includes an NFL museum, a display of all 52 Super Bowl rings, a replica of game day lockers, and what fans will wait patiently for – a picture with the one and only Lombardi trophy.

The three-day event ends on Saturday.

The event is free to the public.

Don’t forget to download the ‘NFL Draft Fan Mobile Pass’ app for exclusive access to the Draft’s events.