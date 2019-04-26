Draft in Music City: Former NFL GM talks biggest winners of the 1st round

Former NFL General Manager Floyd Reese joined Cory Curtis and JB Biunno Friday and talked about the winners from round one of the draft, and the New England Patriots first round choice and team needs.

Among some of the winners in the draft, Reese liked the Jaguars’ selection of former Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Allen. Allen was projected as a top three pick but fell to the Jaguars with the seventh pick.

Reese says the team got a steal.

“That was a gift. And that was a nice gift for them, you know. They continue to bolster that defensive line, which is exactly what we don’t want to see.”

Reese wasn’t a huge fan of the Giants’ picks, however. The Giants had three picks in the first round, taking Daniel Jones with the sixth pick, Dexter Lawrence with the 17th pick, and Deandre Baker with the 30th pick.

“I’m not a big fan of any of the guys the Giants drafted, but they’re all going to be players. They’re all going to come in, start, they’re going to play for a while. They’ll be good players in the NFL.”

Both Cory Curtis and Floyd Reese agreed that the Patriots got a premium talent at the 32 spot.

“I thought N’Keal Harry was a steal and a great pick for them at 32,” said Cory.

Reese said the Patriots got exactly what they wanted in Harry.

“He is one of their kind of guys. Which they do a great job of every year. They bring in the guys that are going to help them the most. He is a bigger, stronger (Julian) Edelman, or a bigger, stronger Wes Welker.”

The Draft in Music City continues Friday night, as players hope to hear their names called in rounds two, three, and four.