Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eddie George made sure to remember, and honor, his former Tennessee Titans teammate at the NFL draft in Nashville.

George came out wearing a Titans’ No. 9 jersey worn by the late Steve McNair when he walked out with the family of Navy Lt. William Gilbert to announce Tennessee’s second-round draft pick at No. 51 overall.

George made a wardrobe change from the jacket he wore Friday night when he took the stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and country star Tim McGraw to kick off the second night of the draft.

The Titans appropriately enough went with offense, taking Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown.