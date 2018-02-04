Former Browns QB has chance at Super Bowl ring

Football’s a funny game, and that’s certainly true for Cleveland native and former Browns QB Brian Hoyer.

Earlier this season, he was the starter for the 49ers. He lost his starting job to a rookie and was eventually released when the the Niners acquired Jimmy Garopolo from… the Patriots. And soon after, New England signed Hoyer to backup Tom Brady.

And now Hoyer could win a Super Bowl ring Sunday night.

“I try to believe that everything happens for a reason, so I believe that I’m here for a reason, and the reason my year started off the way it did because I was meant to be here at the Super Bowl.” Hoyer said this week.

Brady had stitches in his throwing hand a couple weeks ago and Hoyer thought he might need to play in the AFC Championship game. If called upon, Hoyer says he’ll be ready. He’s still the only starting quarterback to have a winning record for the Browns since their return 19 years ago.

