Full List: Round 1 NFL Draft selections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of football fans descended on Broadway Thursday night for the first round of the NFL Draft.

Fans were able to take a picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, eat good food, and take a picture with their favorite team’s Super Bowl rings at the NFL Draft Experience. The night was even capped off by a fireworks show.

The wet weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the fans as they cheered or jeered their favorite team’s picks. Some Raiders fans weren’t happy when the team selected Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell with the fourth pick in the draft. Giants fans followed that sentiment when their team selected QB Daniel Jones from Duke.

The Metro-Nashville Police Department monitored the entire night from their command center and reported no significant issues.

The draft continues until Saturday and fans will still have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the festivities.

Here’s a list of the draft picks:

#1: Arizona Cardinals – Kyler Murray, QB Oklahoma

#2: San Francisco 49ers – Nick Bosa, DE Ohio State

#3: New York Jets – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

#4: Oakland Raiders – Clelin Ferrell, DE Clemson

#5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Devin White, LB LSU

#6: New York Giants – Daniel Jones, QB Duke

#7: Jacksonville Jaguars – Josh Allen, DE Kentucky

#8: Detroit Lions – TJ Hockenson, TE Iowa

#9: Buffalo Bills – Ed Oliver, DT Houston

#10: Pittsburgh Steelers – Devin Bush, LB Michigan

#11: Cincinnati Bengals – Jonah Williams, G Alabama

#12: Green Bay Packers – Rashan Gary, DE Michigan

#13: Miami Dolphins – Christian Wilkins, DT Clemson

#14: Atlanta Falcons – Chris Lindstrom, G Boston College

#15: Washington Redskins – Dwayne Haskins, QB Ohio State

#16: Carolina Panthers – Brian Burns, DE Florida State

#17: New York Giants – Dexter Lawrence, DT Clemson

#18: Minnesota Vikings – Garrett Bradbury, DT NC State

#19: Tennessee Titans – Jeffrey Simmons, DT Mississippi

#20: Denver Broncos – Noah Fant, TE Iowa

#21: Green Bay Packers – Darrell Savage Jr., S Maryland

#22: Philadelphia Eagles – Andre Dillard, T Washington State

#23: Houston Texans – Tytus Howard, T Alabama State

#24: Oakland Raiders – Josh Jacobs, RB Alabama

#25: Baltimore Ravens – Marquise Brown, WR Oklahoma

#26: Washington Redskins – Montez Sweat, DE Mississippi State

#27: Oakland Raiders – Johnathan Abram, S Mississippi State

#28: Los Angeles Chargers – Jerry Tillery

#29: Seattle Seahawks – L.J. Collier, DE TCU

#30: New York Giants – Deandre Baker, CB Georgia

#31: Atlanta Falcons – Kaleb McGary, T Washington

#32: New England Patriots – N’Keal Harry, WR Arizona State