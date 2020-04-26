2020 NFL Draft Results
Here is the full list of the 2020 NFL Draft picks, this is where our school’s players ended up:
1st Round:
- 4th Pick: New York Giants – Andrew Thomas, T (Georgia)
- 5th Pick: Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)
- 7th Pick: Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)
- 10th Pick: Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills Jr, T (Alabama)
- 12th Pick: Las Vegas Raiders – Henry Ruggs, WR (Alabama)
- 15th Pick: Denver Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)
- 29th Pick: Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson, T (Georgia)
2nd Round:
- 35th Pick: Detroit Lions – D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)
- 36th Pick: New York Giants – Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)
- 47th Pick: Atlanta Falcons – Marlon Davidson, DT (Auburn)
- 51st Pick: Dallas Cowboys – Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)
- 56th Pick: Miami Dolphins – Raekwon Davis, DL (Alabama)
3rd Round:
- 84th Pick: LA Rams – Terrell Lewis, OLB (Alabama)
- 87th Pick: New England Patriots – Anfernee Jennings, OLB (Alabama)
4th Round:
- 111st Pick: Miami Dolphins – Solomon Kindley, OL (Georgia)
- 145th Pick: Philadelphia Eagles – Jack Driscoll, G (Auburn)
5th Round:
- 157th Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars – Daniel Thomas, S (Auburn)
- 167th Pick: Buffalo Bills – Jake Fromm, QB (Georgia)
6th Round:
- 210th Pick: Philadelphia Eagles – Prince Tega Wanogho, T (Auburn)
7th Round:
- 255th Pick: New York Giants – Tae Crowder, LB (Georgia)