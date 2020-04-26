2020 NFL Draft Results

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NFL Draft Promo

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Draft Promo"

Here is the full list of the 2020 NFL Draft picks, this is where our school’s players ended up:

1st Round:

  • 4th Pick: New York Giants – Andrew Thomas, T (Georgia)
  • 5th Pick: Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)
  • 7th Pick: Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)
  • 10th Pick: Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills Jr, T (Alabama)
  • 12th Pick: Las Vegas Raiders – Henry Ruggs, WR (Alabama)
  • 15th Pick: Denver Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)
  • 29th Pick: Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson, T (Georgia)

2nd Round:

  • 35th Pick: Detroit Lions – D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)
  • 36th Pick: New York Giants – Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)
  • 47th Pick: Atlanta Falcons – Marlon Davidson, DT (Auburn)
  • 51st Pick: Dallas Cowboys – Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)
  • 56th Pick: Miami Dolphins – Raekwon Davis, DL (Alabama)

3rd Round:

  • 84th Pick: LA Rams – Terrell Lewis, OLB (Alabama)
  • 87th Pick: New England Patriots – Anfernee Jennings, OLB (Alabama)

4th Round:

  • 111st Pick: Miami Dolphins – Solomon Kindley, OL (Georgia)
  • 145th Pick: Philadelphia Eagles – Jack Driscoll, G (Auburn)

5th Round:

  • 157th Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars – Daniel Thomas, S (Auburn)
  • 167th Pick: Buffalo Bills – Jake Fromm, QB (Georgia)

6th Round:

  • 210th Pick: Philadelphia Eagles – Prince Tega Wanogho, T (Auburn)

7th Round:

  • 255th Pick: New York Giants – Tae Crowder, LB (Georgia)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories