‘I’m ready’: Former Oak Ridge High student anticipating NFL Draft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The NFL Draft happens next week, and it’s a moment Ian Book has been waiting for most of his life.

“I definitely feel like I’m ready and it’s my time to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NFL. I feel ready and I feel strong, just confident in my abilities,” he told FOX40.

Book played locally at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado County and is now quarterback at Notre Dame.

Coming off one of the best careers in Notre Dame quarterback history, Book said he prides himself on what he was able to accomplish as a three-year starter.

“Just to never lose at home, being able to be a two-time captain and being able to make it to two playoff appearances: a dream come true, and it’s just done so much for me,” Book said.

The 23-year-old has not been part of the quarterback conversation leading up to next week’s draft, but that’s no surprise to Book.

“It’s a chip on my shoulder, and it’s the same thing in college,” Book said. “I was recruited, but I wasn’t recruited as much as anyone else who goes to Notre Dame.”

“There’s always going to be doubters; you’re always going to hear it as much as you try not to, even though you try not to. It’s the same thing in this draft. You hear everything they say. I never tried to prove anyone wrong; I just tried to prove the people in my circle right,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Book’s old high school coach, Eric Cavaliere, has a lot of praise for him.

“Ian’s strengths are he’s a worker and a winner,” Caveliere said. “He’s won at every level, his accuracy as a passer, just his ability to adapt during a game, he’s athletic. There’s a lot of positives that come with Ian Book that some lucky NFL team is going to learn soon.”

“I’m not mad at anybody for doubting me. I just want to go out there and get a shot and do what I can do,” Book said.

At 6 feet and 210 pounds, he’s been working hard, both on and off the field during the last five months to show teams he deserves that shot.

“I’ve watched the draft my whole entire life. I’ve seen people’s lives change on TV, I’ve seen it personally with my friends, so I feel like it’s my turn a little bit. I’m just excited, and whenever that is, I just want to enjoy that with my family and those that are close in my circle,” he said.

The NFL draft starts Thursday, and projections have Book selected anywhere from the third to the seventh rounds.