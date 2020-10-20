Tua named Dolphins’ starting quarterback

NFL

by: Phil Pinarski and ESPN

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on before the start of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

MIAMI (WIAT/ESPN) — Tua Tagovailoa has been named the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

The announcement came Tuesday morning after making his NFL debut Sunday against the New York Jets. He completed both of his passes for 9 yards in the game.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has backed up starter Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first six games of this season. The Dolphins are currently 3-3 and are second in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills.

Miami has a bye this week. Tua will make his first career start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

