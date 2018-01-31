Vikings fans are choosing sides for the big game

It’s been since 1977 that the Minnesota Vikings have played for a Super Bowl. They had the opportunity to not only play for another, but make NFL history by being the first team to play for a championship in their home stadium. However, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined their hopes on January 21, 2018, defeating the Vikings 38-7.

The Vikings are no strangers to NFC Championship heartbreak, losing their last six appearances. However, Vikings fans don’t have time to mourn the loss, with Super Bowl LII happening in their hometown. Even though they are playing host and enjoying the festivities, they still seem to have picked sides when it comes to who they are rooting for on Sunday.

“I’m going for the Pats, for sure,” says one Vikings fan. “I’m a little disappointed in our team and how we played against Philadelphia and I don’t want Philadephia to win.”

“I’ve always not rooted for the Patriots, but after what has happened in the past week, many of my friends that I’ve met and are very close with were at the game were threatened. So anyone but Philly. I’ll root for Green Bay now before I root for Philly. And I know a lot of my friends feel the same way.”

There’s been purple and gold everywhere you look in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington this week, despite the Vikings loss. Expect to see that continue on Sunday when the Eagles and New England Patriots play for Super Bowl LII.

