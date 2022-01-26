A look back at Wild Animal Wednesday a Ride on the Wild Side!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

Before we say goodbye to Wild Animal Wednesday this season, we wanted to take a look back at some of our favorite memories and fun moments along the way.

Our very first stop on the safari we were introduced to the Coatimundis, who come from Central and South America. The Coatimundis can be found in the Walk About Adventure Zoo at Wild Animal Safari.

We then ventured out on to the safari to meet the park giraffes, named Rosie and Too Tall, who are both quite the fan favorite when driving through Wild Animal Safari.

Just around the corner from the giraffes we found the zebras who were just as excited to see us as we were to see them.

General Manager Katie Harrison says this is quite normal as the zebra’s are the furthest thing from shy.

Nearby we found the ostrich and unlike the zebra’s, these animals are much more standoffish.

Immediately upon arriving Harrison warned us to keep our distance as these are not the friendliest animal in the park, although they are certainly mesmerizing to look at from afar.

Back inside the Walk About Adventure Zoo we were introduced to Kenya, the bongo antelope all the way from Africa. More specifically Kenya is a forest antelope and Harrison says that’s what makes him so unique.

A distant friend and nearby neighbor to Kenya are the Ring-Tailed Lemur’s, named Delilah and Igor. They come all the way from Madagascar, just off the coast of Africa.

The Walk About Adventure Zoo is also home to the tigers, the goats, Shelby the African Spurred Tortoise, and much more furry friends.

Inside the Walk About Adventure Zoo is the Reptile House and that’s where we met Smeagol the Uromastyx Lizard.

Just around the corner from the Walk About Adventure Zoo, some park visitors can hear them off in the distance, the singing dogs.

Before you leave Wild Animal Safari, don’t forget to swing by the visitor’s center to meet Ali the Hedgehog. Ali is an albino African pygmy hedgehog.

Guided tours are available for park visitors who would like to learn more about all the animals along the safari and within the Walkabout Adventure Zoo.

All Wild Animal Wednesday episodes can be found here.

Wild Animal Wednesday returns to News 3 This Morning in the Summer of 2022.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, click here.

