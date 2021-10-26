Wild Animal Safari Coloring Pages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on ESPN that he is rewarding Bucs fan, Byron Kennedy, with a Bitcoin for returning his 600th touchdown pass.

Kennedy was standing in the end zone with a friend when Brady threw his historic touchdown pass. But wide receiver Mike Evans didn't realize it was a historic pass, and tossed the ball to Kennedy as a keepsake. The team later had to do a bit of negotiating to get it back.