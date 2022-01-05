Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Boa Constrictor!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

As we slide into a brand new year, a new friend from Wild Animal Safari slides into Wild Animal Wednesday. Meet Sanchez, the red-tailed Boa constrictor, all the way from South America.

Sanchez can be found immediately upon entering the park inside the café where park tickets are purchased.

General Manager Katie Harrison describes Sanchez as a pretty chill snake which makes him awesome to be around park visitors.

“He’s one of our ambassador animals,” Harrison said. “So if anybody books an event like at a school or church or any other kind of event, a lot of times you’ll see Sanchez there.”

The Animal Ambassador Program at Wild Animal Safari allows for certain animals at the park to travel to events around town.

“We can actually bring the animals to that event, and we’ll do a presentation and teach you a little bit about what it takes to do our jobs as keepers as zookeepers,” Harrison said. “And then also just a little bit about animals, something about conservation, because we absolutely want to educate people on what they can do to protect these animals as well.”

Harrison says a common mistake people will make is to assume snakes are an easy pet to take care of, completely unaware of the attention required.

“I just want to emphasize that because they have to have their humidity levels, right? Because of course, they shed their skin, which they want to do that appropriately. So to do that, they have to have the right heat, the right humidity and things like that,” Harrison said.

Harrison adds it’s a big responsibility and she wants people to be aware of that before considering them as a pet.

“It’s not just something you can, you know, throw in an enclosure and feed once a week, right?” Harrison said.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, click here.