Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Bongo!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

The next stop on our safari adventure leads us back to the Walkabout Adventure Zoo to meet Kenya, the bongo antelope all the way from Africa.

More specifically, Kenya is actually a forest antelope and General Manager Katie Harrison says that’s what makes him so unique.

“They’re critically endangered. There’s very few of them left in the wild, but they’re also very secretive. So there’s not a whole lot known about their behaviors and how they work, basically because they’re so hidden in the forest and they like it that way,” said Harrison.

Furthermore, Harrison adds that there are actually more of these in zoos in the United States than there are in the wild.

Kenya has beautiful white stripes that stretch across his body and Harrison says this allows for him to camouflage more easily in the wild.

As far as their diet goes, Kenya is fed lettuce at Wild Animal Safari and based off of our time together he clearly enjoyed it.

Harrison says Wild Animal Safari is preparing to launch animal encounters which would allow park visitors to interact more closely with animals like Kenya, but for now guests can find Kenya in the Walkabout Adventure Zoo.

The Walkabout Adventure Zoo is a portion of Wild Animal Safari that allows for guest to visit with and meet animals in a zoo-like setting.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.