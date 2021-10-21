Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Coatimundis!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

Our first stop on the safari, we meet the Coatimundis, who come from Central and South America. They also happen to be General Manager Katie Harrison’s favorite.

“They are so mischievous. They have a lot of personality. They are very unique species,” said Harrison.

During our safari stop with the Coatimundi’s, Harrison demonstrated an enrichment activity with tubes that contain food to help stimulate what they might experience in the wild. Inside the tubes are meal worms, which Harrison says is one of their favorite meals, and cat food.

“The idea is we want them to spend as much time as they can working for their food,” said Harrison.

Harrison says Coatimundis are similar to racoons because they come from that same family.

The Coatimundis can be found within the walkabout inside Wild Animal Safari. Harrison says the walkabout is similar to a traditional zoo where visitors can see the animals in their habitat.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.