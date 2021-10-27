Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Giraffes!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

On our second stop of the safari, we meet the park giraffes, named Rosie and Too Tall, who are both quite the fan favorite when driving through Wild Animal Safari.

The giraffes can be seen and reached when visiting the drive-thru portion of the animal park inside Wild Animal Safari. Visitors can drive their own vehicle through the safari or rent a zebra-painted van to get the ultimate safari adventure. The park also offers guided tours as well.

When driving through the safari, park visitors are offered food that can be shared with the giraffes.

General Manger Katie Harrison says the giraffes have no problem eating food out of the hands of park visitors if they’re ok with a little slobber.

“Especially during the warm season, you can actually see them free roaming. So they’ll roam around the whole park and they’ll eat leaves, but they’ll also eat right out of your hand,” said Harrison.

The giraffes will quickly notice when a park visitor is offering food through the window of their car and will approach eagerly.

While feeding the giraffes, park visitors will often notice how kind and friendly the giraffes are. Harrison says this a true reflection of the giraffes’ character at Wild Animal Safari.

“Ours are very friendly, especially Rosie. She loves to be interactive with the guests. She’ll eat the food out of your hands,” said Harrison.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.