Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Hedgehog!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

Our next stop on our safari adventure conveniently brings us right in front of the visitor’s center to meet Ali the Hedgehog. Ali is an albino African pygmy hedgehog.

General Manager Katie Harrison says most people actually confuse hedgehogs between porcupines.

“These guys [hedgehogs] have spines rather than the quills you see on porcupines,” said Harrison.

Harrison says this is exactly how hedgehogs will protect themselves in the wild.

“If she was frightened, then she would actually have all of these standing straight up like little needles, so it would hurt. And what that does is when an animal goes to bite down on them, it hurts their mouth.

So they drop it,” said Harrison.

Ali the Hedgehog is apart of the Wild Animal Safari educational program which invites certain animals out to schools, churches, and other private events for an up close look. Harrison says Ali is always a fan favorite.

Ali can be found inside the Wild Animal Safari ticket booth along with other furry friends. Harrison says this makes for the perfect first stop when visiting the park.

The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species.