Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Ostrich!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

On the next stop of our safari adventure we travel back through the safari to meet the ostrich in the drive-thru exhibit. Unlike the zebra’s that we introduced you to last week, these animals are much more standoffish.

Immediately upon arriving General Manager Katie Harrison warned us to keep our distance as these are not the friendliest animal in the theme park, although they are mesmerizing to look at from afar.

“So, the ostriches can kill a lion with a single kick. They have very strong, powerful legs. And then the nail on the end of their toe is almost like a hoof. It’s very sharp and it can really, really hurt you. So we’re going to keep our distance from these guys today,” said Harrison.

As Harrison points out, this point was proven as we came upon them in the safari by pointing out the unique movement they do with their wings to keep guard.

“So, they’re flightless birds, but they do have their wings, as you can see. And they use that like you can see him doing right now is a display to keep other animals away. It’s also used for mating. It’s used to cover up their babies and keep them warm, and then they use it to change direction whenever they’re running,” said Harrison.

Since the Ostrich is the largest living bird, it’s fitting they lay the largest eggs in the world, too, Harrison confirms, making this one thing she appreciates most about the big bird.

“There’s a lot of cool things about ostriches just because they are so big. They’re the largest bird in the world, but they also lay the biggest eggs in the world. Their eggs weigh about as much as two dozen chicken eggs,” said Harrison.

When visiting Wild Animal Safari park visitors can find the ostriches in the drive-thru safari and unlike other animals in this exhibit, Harrison says park visitors are not encouraged to feed them since they can be feisty.

Guided tours are available for park visitors who would like to learn more about all the animals along the safari.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.