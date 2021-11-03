Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Singing Dogs!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

Can you name that tune? Well, the reason for the high-pitched notes is because on this stop of the safari, we meet the New Guinea Singing Dogs.

The two at Wild Animal Safari are named Ringo and Paul McCartney. General Manager Katie Harrison says the names are intentional for the dynamic duo.

“These guys actually have a howl similar to a wolf, except that they actually will harmonize. So one of them will start howling and then the other ones will start howling in different keys,” said Harrison.

At Wild Animal Safari, the Singing Dogs can be found inside the walk-about, and if met at the right time, park visitors can expect quite a show.

“Whenever they’re really excited, they’ll start howling and they’ll start singing for you,” said Harrison.

According to Wild Animal Safari, the reason for their interesting sounds is because of the unique structure at the back of their mouth.

Harrison says the singing dogs only eat raw meat, and during our visit with them, they were delighted to be treated to raw pork.

As far as their diet in the wild goes, the park says that could be anything from small to medium sized marsupials, rodents, birds, and fruits.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.