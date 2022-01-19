Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Tarantula!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

The next stop on our safari adventure takes us back to the Walkabout Adventure Zoo, specifically inside the reptile house, to meet the Rose Hair Tarantula named Tarantula-Jolie.

General Manager Katie Harrison says Tarantula-Jolie’s diet is quiet diverse, but mainly will eat insects at Wild Animal Safari.

“Occasionally they will eat bigger things like frogs. But our tarantula’s actually eats crickets?” Harrison said.

While in the wild, Harrison says tarantula’s have a very interesting defense mechanism and it has everything to do with the hair on their back legs.

“Those little hairs, they’ll throw them with their back legs, to their prey or their predators and it can get into their [predators] eyes and their mucous membranes and irritate them enough to be able to attack or get away if it’s if it’s a predator,” Harrison said.

In addition to their defense mechanism, Harrison says another interesting fact about tarantula’s is how their spider web differs from the traditional spider webs often seen in Georgia.

“But instead of doing it in like a web, what they’ll do is they’ll burrow down in the ground, and they’ll create that webbing around their their burrow,” Harrison said.

Harrison adds park visitors can actually see their web inside the tarantula’s home inside the Reptile House at Wild Animal Safari.

Harrison says the reptile house is the perfect place to visit on a cold day at Wild Animal Safari as it’s temperature controlled.

“You can also, if you take your own personal car, you have heat in your car, you can go through that way as well,” Harrison said.

In addition to the Walkabout Adventure Zoo, more animals can found inside the ticket booth and of course on the safari at Wild Animal Safari.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, click here.

