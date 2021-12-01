Wild Animal Wednesday: Meet the Zebras!

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, News 3’s Blake Eason takes you on a ride through Wild Animal Safari – a Pine Mountain theme park.

On the next stop of our safari adventure we travel back through the safari to meet the zebra’s in the drive-thru exhibit. Unlike some animals within the drive-thru, the zebra’s are a huge fan of all visitors.

Immediately upon driving in, the zebra’s quickly walked to our zebra-painted van, anticipating more food and new friends. General Manager Katie Harrison says this is quite normal as the zebra’s are the furthest thing from shy.

“So the zebras love to come up and eat food from people’s cars. Now we do tell people, don’t hand feed the zebras, so you see how I’m kind of tossing it in this one’s mouth. It’s because they do have a lot of teeth and they will bite you,” said Harrison.

While visiting with the zebras, Harrison answers a popular question she often receives from park visitors.

“A lot of people have asked me, you know, are they black with white stripes? White with black stripes? Actually, their skin underneath is black, and then their fur has the striped pattern on it,” said Harrison.

Right now there are 12 zebras at Wild Animal Safari and Harrison says they’re all unique and interesting in their own way.

“The one thing I love is how unique they are. Each one has a different stripe pattern that is unique. So you’re never going to see the same pattern on one. All of them are just that unique.” said Harrison.

When visiting Wild Animal Safari, park visitors can rent a zebra-painted van to drive-thru the safari or drive their own car through the park. Guided tours also available for park visitors who would like to learn more about all the animals along the safari.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for “Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side.” The park is located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species. For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.