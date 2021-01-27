On Your Side Vaccine Information Center

As the United States continues to push back against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines become more available, a lot of people are asking where you can find more information about getting signed up for vaccines in their communities.

Georgia COVID-19 Vaccine Information

In Georgia, the first place to check for vaccine information is the Georgia Department of Public Health’s information site.

Across the state, there are different businesses that are offering vaccination opportunities in addition to state health offices. Some of those companies are Kroger, Ingles, and Publix. Availability may depend on location.

You can also see how the Georgia’s coronavirus numbers are trending across the state and locally by going to the Georgia DPH COVID Tracker site.

You can also find more information regionally by going to the sites for individual health districts to find local clinics and hospitals that are providing vaccinations and other COVID-19 resources.

For the WRBL Viewing Area, there are two Georgia Department of Public Health Districts to get in contact with regionally.

For LaGrange, Ga. or Troup County at large, you would call the District 4 office at 706-845-4035. Online, you can register for appointments and get other helpful COVID-19 information at https://www.district4health.org.

The District 4 Health office is found in LaGrange at 301 Main Street. The Interim District Health Director is Dr. Beverley Townsend. Currently, Dr. Townsend is also the District Health Director for West Central Georgia.

The second Health District for the WRBL Viewing Area in Georgia is West Central Georgia, or District 7. This is the district where most of the WRBL Counties and Communities are located. Dr. Townsend is the District Health Director for West Central Georgia as well as the interim director for District 4.

In West Central Georgia, the main office is located in Columbus, at 2100 Comer Avenue. You can get in touch with the office over the phone at 706-321-6300 and hit Option 1 to schedule tests, vaccination appointments, and to learn more about the coronavirus locally or online at https://www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com.

District 7/West Central Georgia counties in the WRBL viewing area include Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Muscogee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor and Webster Counties.

To see more localized options in your community, consult the table below for WRBL Counties in West Central Georgia:

Chattahoochee Cusseta Tuesday 10:00 am to 12:00 pm 706-989-3663 Clay Fort Gaines 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 9:30 am to 11:30 am 229-768-2355 Harris Hamilton Tuesday and Friday 9:00 am to 11:00 am 706-628-5037 Marion Buena Vista Monday 8:00 am to 12:00 pm 229-649-5664 Quitman Georgetown 1st and 3rd Tuesdays 9:30 am to 11:30 am 229-334-3697 Randolph Cuthbert Monday 9:00 am to 11:30 am 229-732-2414 Schley Ellaville Monday 9:00 am to 11:00 am 229-937-2208 Stewart Lumpkin Wednesday 10:00 am to 12:00 pm 229-838-4859 Sumter Americus Monday and Wednesday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm 229-924-3637 Talbot Talbotton Monday 8:30 am to 11:00 am 706-786-6410 Taylor Butler Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 am to 10:00 am 478-862-5628 Webster Preston Monday 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm 229-828-3225

Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Information

In Alabama, the best place to check for vaccine information is online with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

You can track trending coronavirus cases locally or across the state at the ADPH COVID-19 Dashboard.

There are four counties in Alabama in the WRBL Viewing Area, Barbour, Chambers, Lee and Russell Counties. Appointments need to be scheduled for vaccinations and there are still some restrictions on who can get their vaccines first across the state.

In Barbour County if you need to schedule appointments for vaccination, you’ll need to make an appointment. To schedule an appointment, if eligible, you can call 1-855-566-5333. The Barbour County clinic is for all healthcare workers and individuals 75 years of age and older.

Right now, appointment times are full from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28. Slots are available starting Feb. 2 at the local office at 634 School Street in Eufaula.

For Chambers County residents, you’ll have to call 334-756-0758 for a local staff contact, or you can go to the state hotline at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. The same restrictions on the current phase of vaccinations applies, just like in Barbour County, set up for all healthcare workers and individuals 75 or older.

Vaccination appointments are currently available in Chambers County from Feb. 2. Appointments can be scheduled until 3 p.m. each day at the local office at 5 Medical Park in Valley.

Lee County residents can call locally or a state phone number to schedule vaccination appointments. To set up an appointment if you are a healthcare worker or an individual 75 or older, you can call 334-745-5765 or the state phone line at 1-855-566-5333.

Appointments are available starting on Jan. 28 at 8:30 a.m. until the weekend, then reopen appointment times on Feb. 2 at the Lee County Health Department. You can get directions to the office at 1801 Corporate Drive in Opelika.

For Russell County, if you’re looking to make an appointment for vaccines or COVID-19 testing, you can head online or call locally. To speak to someone at the Russell County Office on 1850 Crawford Road in Phenix City, you can call 334-297-0251.

The state COVID-19 hotline is still an option too, with the same restrictions in place when you call 1-855-566-5333. Appointments are for individuals 75 or older or for healthcare workers.