American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding

Fortson, GA (WRBL) – The 3rd Annual Lake Harding Boat Poker Run this past weekend raised over $30,000 for the American Cancer Society this year. In addition to raising money for charity, this event gave participants a way of playing poker on the water.

Participants in the boat run passed through different stops during the course of the event. At each stop, participants in each boat drew a card and had it marked on a sheet what card they drew at each stop.

Each boat stop also had a theme. For example, the theme of WRBL News 3’s stop was Wheel Of Fortune.

Thanks go to our OYS Squad sponsors, McDonald’s and Attorney Ken Nugent.

